JUST IN
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News » National

Shivraj Singh Chouhan caught slapping securityman, Congress demands FIR

Misuse of property: Basements of 50 shops sealed in Delhi's Defence Colony
Business Standard

Reliance Entertainment to tie up with south Indian movie production houses

In the Hindi film industry, Reliance Entertainment has joint ventures with Rohit Shetty Picturez, Plan C Studios and Phantom films

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Anil Ambani
Anil Ambani

Anil Ambani-led Reliance Entertainment has entered into a joint venture with Y Not Studios and AP International for film production in south India. Y Not Studios, founded by S Sasikanth has produced 12 feature films in Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and Hindi, including Vikram Vedha in 2017, said a statement. While, AP International Films is an overseas distributor and has distributed more than 700 movies and has interests in theatres in the Gulf and the UK, it added. AP International Films is the single largest copyright owner of Tamil and Malayalam movie content. Commenting on the development, Reliance Entertainment Chief Operating Officer Shibasish Sarkar said: "This will allow Reliance Entertainment to make its presence felt strongly in the vibrant South film market, with production of high quality content." Sasikanth from Y Not Studios said: "This collaboration will provide a platform that will enable Y Not Studios, which has backed content driven projects,to expand our portfolio not just in the regional segment, but also nationally and internationally." In the Hindi film industry, Reliance Entertainment has joint ventures with Rohit Shetty Picturez, Plan C Studios (with Neeraj Pandey) and Phantom Films (with Anurag Kashyap, Vikas Bahl, Vikramaditya Motwane and Madhu Mantena).

First Published: Tue, January 16 2018. 22:34 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Advertisements