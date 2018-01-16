Reliance Entertainment to tie up with south Indian movie production houses

Anil Ambani-led has entered into a joint venture with and for film production in south India. Y Not Studios, founded by has produced 12 feature films in Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and Hindi, including Vikram Vedha in 2017, said a statement. While, Films is an overseas distributor and has distributed more than 700 movies and has interests in theatres in the Gulf and the UK, it added. Films is the single largest copyright owner of Commenting on the development, Chief Operating Officer Shibasish Sarkar said: "This will allow to make its presence felt strongly in the vibrant South film market, with production of high quality content." Sasikanth from said: "This collaboration will provide a platform that will enable Y Not Studios, which has backed content driven projects,to expand our portfolio not just in the regional segment, but also nationally and internationally." In the Hindi film industry, has joint ventures with Rohit Shetty Picturez, (with Neeraj Pandey) and (with Anurag Kashyap, Vikas Bahl, and Madhu Mantena).