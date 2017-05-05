TRENDING ON BS
Jio exchange offer: Deposit old data card, dongle and get 4G router

To get JioFi router, the customers will have to pay Rs 1,999

BS Web Team  |  New Delhi 

Reliance Jio exchange offer: Deposit old data card, dongle, get 4G router

In an effort to widen its customer base, Reliance Jio has launched a plan offering customers JioFi 4G router in exchange for old data card, dongle or hotspot router.

The company has introduced two exclusive plans: 

1)  Users will be required to exchange their existing data card, dongle or hotspot router at any Jio Digital store or Jio Care store and will get 4G data worth Rs 2010 against the device exchanged.

To get JioFi router, the customers will have to pay Rs 1,999 and will have to do a mandatory first recharge of Rs 408, which is Rs 309 for the plan - which ensures freebies for 84 days - and Rs 99 for a Jio Prime membership.

In this case, the customer pays Rs 1,999 minus the Rs 2,010 worth 4G data, which translates into zero cost and the device with the internet connection can be considered as almost free. To avail themselves of the services,  users have to mandatorily pay Rs 408.

2) In another plan, users are not required to exchange their data connections. The JioFi is available at Rs 1,999 after a first mandatory recharge of Rs 408 (Rs 309 + Rs 99) but they get 4G data worth Rs 1,005, which translates to an effective cost of Rs 994 (Rs 1,999-Rs 1,005). 

