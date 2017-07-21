Reliance JioPhone at Rs 0: Twitter rejoices launch of 4G-enabled handset

-
-
Thank God I have born in #MukeshAmbani era .. Free phone,free voice calls,free data .....#RelianceIndustries #jiophone— Amith Varma (@SaiAmith10) July 21, 2017
People forgot how to recharge coz of #MukeshAmbani JIO effect— ???? ????? ???????? (@ICameToSlay_) July 21, 2017
Made biggest revolution in youth over internet
Feeling sorry for @VodafoneIN @airtelindia @ideacellular your about to get demolished by @reliancejio what a plan by #MukeshAmbani superb— Chirrag Shah (@chiragmafia) July 21, 2017
#RILAGM2017 'O Zero Dhan Dhana Dhan'— GOPAL IYER (@BEALOTUS) July 21, 2017
Bait them and annex them. Great strategy. #MukeshAmbani #jiophone
Owners of Bharti Airtel & Idea selling their brands on OLX. Also Vivo & Oppo packing their bags and heading back to China. #JIOPhone— Parth Raval (@getparth) July 21, 2017
#jiophone is basically a dongle for 1500 (not sure if it has hotspot feature).. no camera and small screen. How to use unlimited data then?— Dexter (@Dexter2226) July 21, 2017
After all is said & done #MukeshAmbani deserves the credit for revolutionizing Internet in India specially for the middle class of society— Rajat Upreti (@ra_jatt) July 21, 2017
#MukeshAmbani is killing the telecom industry. Clearly everyone else was looting all these years.— Rohan Patwardhan (@truebluerohan) July 21, 2017
Now we know what #MukeshAmbani meant when he said "Data is the new oil".#RILagm2017#RelJio#RILat40— JusticeForAll (@Synergyspeak) July 21, 2017
#AirtelIndia & #IdeaCellular at the launch of #RelianceJio #JioPhone pic.twitter.com/cfk6MgJ3vP— VINAY ???????? (@V1Neye) July 21, 2017
#Oppo #Vivo and other mobile companies looking at #MukeshAmbani after #RILAGM2017 pic.twitter.com/raLo2smiHl— Krishna kundan (@KRISH_KUNDAN) July 21, 2017
Mukesh Ambani with an accurate figure of the number of people that trust his honesty. pic.twitter.com/fRBQR3EuNW— Sahil Shah (@SahilBulla) July 21, 2017
Exclusive picture of Mukesh Ambani standing with stock price of competitors. pic.twitter.com/a5lPZcVW42— Trendulkar (@Trendulkar) July 21, 2017
#jiophone #MukeshAmbani #RelianceJio by listening jio phone news and #Vodafone #idea and #airtel must have reacted like this pic.twitter.com/iCtRMlQzAe— Anup (@aryan7874394181) July 21, 2017
*buys a Reliance router*— Sahil Shah (@SahilBulla) July 21, 2017
*Names it Bahubaali*
*waits for someone to ask 'You have internet?'*
*Screams 'JIO RE BAHUBAALI'*
Can't wait for Mukesh Ambani to give free monthly groceries to every family in India— EngiNerd. (@mainbhiengineer) July 21, 2017
JioPhone? It seems RIL will stop at nothing. Soon there will be a handset and an internet in every Indian household. #RILAGM #jiophone— Rachit Kaushik (@gooner_rachit) July 21, 2017
This is an opportunity for all Indian to throw Chinese Mobile phone now and shift to our own Indian phone...Bravo #MukeshAmbani— T C Meena (@jhanjhat) July 21, 2017
Reliance Jio Now Has Over 125 Million Subscribers, 7 Customers Added Every Second #MukeshAmbani #RILAGM2017— Himani Rautela (@himanirautela) July 21, 2017
While Americans go gaga over launch of new iphone, Indians go gaga over launch of almost free Jiophone :D— Jayant UnKill (@jayantgajria) July 21, 2017
The introduction of #JioPhone is now a big blow to telecom and phone makers#Jio #RILAGM2017 #MukeshAmbani— Prakash Gupta® (@BeingPkashGupta) July 21, 2017
