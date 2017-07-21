Reliance JioPhone at Rs 0: Twitter rejoices launch of 4G-enabled handset

Industrialist Mukesh Ambani-led Reliance Industries Ltd announced the launch of 'effective smartphone' JioPhone, which will be available for beta testing from August 15. Buyers can get this “effectively cost zero” smartphone for a one-time security deposit of Rs 1,500, which will be refunded after 3 years on the return of the phone.



The phone will be available for pre-booking from August 24, said Reliance chairman, billionaire at the petrochemicals-to-retail conglomerate’s (AGM). The phone will support 22 languages.





The phone will be given away on a first come first served basis. It will be available for all from September. JioPhone, which is targetted at the 50 crore feature phone users in the country, will offer free voice calls and SMS to customers. For 4G data, customers need to pay Rs 153 per month.

