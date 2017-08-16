Relief for airlines as HC sets aside DGCA cap on excess baggage fees

The today set aside the Rs 100 per kg fee fixed by the Director General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) for excess checked-in baggage of 15-20 kgs on private

Justice Vibhu Bakhru set aside the DGCA's June 10, 2016 circular according to which private had been allowed to charge Rs 100 per extra kg till 20 kg as against their earlier rates, ranging from Rs 220 to Rs 350.

The circular had come into effect from July 1 last year as the court had not stayed it or deferred the date of implementation.

The court had said the amounts charged by the would be restored if the Federation of Indian (FIA) succeeded in its plea challenging the circular.



FIA, in its plea through advocate Gaurav Sarin, had said that the did not have the jurisdiction to fix tariff as this power laid with the and the fares were determined by the market forces.

It had said that the can interfere only when there are specific instances of discriminatory practices and such circulars cannot be issued in a general manner.



Currently, all domestic carriers allow free checked-in baggage up to 15 kgs. Only Air India allows free baggage up to 23 kg.

The in its circular had said that the would be free to charge any fee beyond 20 kgs of excess baggage.

