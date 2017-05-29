Relief for Bihar liquor manufacturers, SC extends time to dispose old stock

A vacation bench of the headed by Justice Arjan Kumar Sikri and also comprising Justice Deepak Gupta extended the time limit from May 31 to July 31 to dispose of old stocks, including raw material, lying in their warehouses.

The heard the submissions and arguments made by Kapil Sibal, senior lawyer of the Supreme Court and counsel appearing for the state of Bihar Keshav Mohan.

Mohan told the that there was illegal trade going on in the state and no extension should be given

Several liquor manufacturers approached the seeking an extension of the May 31 deadline for moving liquor stocks out of the state.

Earlier on May 21, the refused to extend the license of four liquor companies in Bihar.

The has also asked the to constitute a bench and hear the matter in a time bound manner and dispose of it by May 10.

The four liquor companies had knocked the doors of the top court, seeking an extension of their licenses and hear their pleas.

However, the bench, headed by Justice Dipak Misra refused to grant any relief to the four companies.

The Bihar Government had in January moved the Supreme Court seeking transfer of plea against the liquor ban legislation from the

Alcohol companies had earlier moved the against the liquor ban.

The new legislation, banning sale and consumption of alcohol, including Indian-Made Foreign Liquor (IMFL) as well as spiced and domestic liquor, prescribes harsher punishment for possession and consumption of alcohol.

The apex court, last October, had stayed the Patna High Court's order, quashing the notification banning consumption and sale of liquor in Bihar.

The had admitted Chief Minister Nitish Kumar-led Bihar Government's plea and also issued a notice to Confederation of Alcoholic Beverage Companies.

The state government had moved the challenging the High Court's order of striking down the Bihar Prohibition of Liquor Act.