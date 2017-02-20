Relief for commuters as Ola, Uber back on Delhi roads; union says strike on

-
Commuters in Delhi-NCR had some respite on Monday morning when they were able to book cabs easily with lesser waiting time than earlier. However, fares were slightly higher than normal in the morning.
On Sunday too cabs were available on Ola and Uber's apps throughout the day in the national capital.
In the evening, Ola started sending a notification to its costumers, saying "We are back in full strength".
SDAD vice-president Ravi Rathore, who is currently admitted at RML Hospital after his condition deteriorated as he was a hunger strike since Friday, said, "We have so far not called off our strike. It will continue till our demands are met. Hundreds of drivers are still on dharna at Jantar Mantar in favour of their demands."
Rathore said that there was still no fresh communication from either Ola, Uber or the Delhi government.
Pinky Sharma, a resident of Gurugram, said that in morning, she was charged Rs 679 by an app-based cab aggregator for a ride to her office in New Delhi, but during normal days, the fare used to be around Rs 350.
