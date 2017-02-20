Relief for commuters as Ola, Uber back on Delhi roads; union says strike on

However, passengers complained that surge pricing is still on

in Delhi- had some respite on Monday morning when they were able to book cabs easily with lesser waiting time than earlier. However, fares were slightly higher than normal in the morning.



On Sunday too cabs were available on and Uber's apps throughout the day in the capital.





Thousands of have been on strike since February 10 in Delhi- demanding an increase in fares from the existing Rs. 6 per km and also want the 25 % commission the app-based aggregators charge on every booking to be discontinued.

Though Sarvodaya Association of (SDAD), refused to accept that the strike is off, around 70% of cabs plied since Sunday morning.

In the evening, started sending a notification to its costumers, saying "We are back in full strength".SDAD vice-president Ravi Rathore, who is currently admitted at RML Hospital after his condition deteriorated as he was a hunger strike since Friday, said, "We have so far not called off our strike. It will continue till our demands are met. Hundreds of are still on dharna at Jantar Mantar in favour of their demands."Rathore said that there was still no fresh communication from either Ola, or the government.Pinky Sharma, a resident of Gurugram, said that in morning, she was charged Rs 679 by an app-based cab aggregator for a ride to her office in New Delhi, but during normal days, the fare used to be around Rs 350.