Relief for commuters as Ola, Uber back on Delhi roads; union says strike on

However, passengers complained that surge pricing is still on

Agencies  |  New Delhi 

Ola and Uber taxi drivers shout slogans during the Fifth day of their strike against withdrawal of incentives by the app-based cab aggregators, at Jantar Mantar in New Delhi. Photo: PTI

Commuters in Delhi-NCR had some respite  on Monday morning when they were able to book cabs easily with lesser waiting time than earlier. However, fares were slightly higher than normal in the morning. 

On Sunday too cabs were available on Ola and Uber's apps throughout the day in the national capital.



Thousands of drivers have been on strike since February 10 in Delhi-NCR demanding an increase in fares from the existing Rs. 6 per km and also want the 25 % commission the app-based aggregators charge on every booking to be discontinued. 

Though Sarvodaya Drivers Association of Delhi (SDAD), refused to accept that the strike is off, around 70% of cabs plied since Sunday morning.

In the evening, Ola started sending a notification to its costumers, saying "We are back in full strength".

SDAD vice-president Ravi Rathore, who is currently admitted at RML Hospital after his condition deteriorated as he was a hunger strike since Friday, said, "We have so far not called off our strike. It will continue till our demands are met. Hundreds of drivers are still on dharna at Jantar Mantar in favour of their demands."

Rathore said that there was still no fresh communication from either Ola, Uber or the Delhi government.

Pinky Sharma, a resident of Gurugram, said that in morning, she was charged Rs 679 by an app-based cab aggregator for a ride to her office in New Delhi, but during normal days, the fare used to be around Rs 350.

