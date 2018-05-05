Relief for pensioners under NPS as govt allows partial withdrawal

The Centre on Friday said subscribers under the System (NPS) who wish to pursue higher education or set up a new business will now have the option to partially withdraw funds from their accounts.



"Partial withdrawals will now be allowed to subscribers under the System (NPS), who wish to improve their employability or acquire new skills by pursuing higher education/ acquiring professional and technical qualifications," the Centre said.



Following the Board meeting of the Fund Regulatory and Development Authority (PFRDA), it was decided that individual subscribers who wish to set up a new business or acquire a new one will be allowed to make partial withdrawals from his/her contributions.

The PFRDA, in order to simplify and improve the operational issues in the like new functionality development under architecture, simplification of account opening, withdrawal and grievance management, took a number of important decisions to improve the operational and regulation issues in the aforementioned scheme.

A proposal put forth on changing the investment grade rating from 'AA' to 'A' for corporate bonds was approved. However, the authority said the change would be subject to a cap on investments in 'A' rated bonds to be not more than 10 per cent of the overall corporate bond portfolio of the pension funds. This initiative, the government believes, will enlarge the scope of investment for fund managers while ensuring credit quality.

Furthermore, the adoption of a common stewardship code was approved as a measure of good corporate governance. It was also decided that the principles enumerated in such code shall be circulated to all pension funds for compliance and implementation.

Under the present scheme, increasing cap on equity investment in active choice for private sector subscribers involves a cap of 50 per cent on equity investment under active choice in NPS. However, the in its meeting approved a proposal on increasing this cap to 75 per cent, with a clause of tapering of the equity allocation after the age of 50 years.

On a related note, the NPS and the (APY) have a cumulative subscriber base of over 21.3 million with total Asset Under Management (AUM) of more than Rs. 2.38 trillion.

For those unversed, the APY scheme was launched in June 2015. Under the scheme, a subscriber would receive a minimum guaranteed pension of Rs.1000 to Rs.5000 per month, depending upon his contribution, from the age of 60 years. The same pension would be paid to the spouse of the subscriber and on the demise of both the subscriber and spouse, the accumulated pension wealth is returned to the nominee.