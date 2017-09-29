Relief for telecom sector, spectrum payment deferred to 16 years

JUST IN
The Telecom Commission has approved extension of deferred payment schedule to 16 years

BS Web Team  |  New Delhi 

The Telecom Commission has approved extension of deferred payment schedule to 16 years, sources said on Friday.

Government sources said that the telecom Ministry will send draft of new telecom policy to Cabinet by January and approval is expected by March.

In another decision, the commission also approved MCLR with PLR. It would be MCLR+4. Sources said the spectrum cap holding was referred to TRAI for its views.

Telecom Commission also sought legal opinion on AGR for receipts from spectrum trading. IMG recos approved by Telecom Comm will now go before the cabinet, sources said.
First Published: Fri, September 29 2017. 17:10 IST

