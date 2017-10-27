Rented bicycles: A slew of challenges remains to be tackled

Twice a week, technology strategist Sathya Sankaran cycles to work, a distance of 20 km, one way. Travelling from north Bengaluru to south, he cuts right through some of the busiest streets of the city. He saves at least an hour each day that he ditches the car for his bicycle. “A bicycle is like an extension of your body. It offers flexibility,” he says. Sankaran is in a growing band of citizens who are in favour of opting for bicycles and abandoning the hassle of negotiating cars in traffic, or crowded buses, or auto- and tax-rides that cost an arm and a leg. ...