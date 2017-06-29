Reports of casualties in India-China patrol clash; army chief visits Sikkim

General Bipin Rawat visited Sikkim on Thursday to personally assess the situation

A physical confrontation between Chinese and Indian troops on the Sikkim-Tibet border has grabbed headlines in India after television channels played out a video recording of soldiers pushing and jostling each other during a patrol clash on June 17. Business Standard learns from a usually reliable source on the ground that the clash was unusually acrimonious, that both sides fired gunshots, and there were casualties. Contacted for verification, army spokespersons declined to comment. The ministry of external affairs, too, at a briefing on Thursday on the ...

Ajai Shukla