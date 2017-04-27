Reports of 'contempt of court notice' false: Art of Living

The (AOL) on Thursday denied receiving a contempt notice from the Green Tribunal (NGT).

"No notice whatsoever has been issued by the to or Sri Sri. Media reports to the contrary are absolutely false and baseless," the said in a statement.

Earlier, it was reported that the green tribunal had issued a notice to Sri Sri for his April 18 statement that "If, at all, any fine has to be levied, it should be levied on the Central and state governments and the itself, for giving the permission. If the Yamuna was so fragile and pure, they should have stopped the World Culture Festival".

A contempt plea against was moved in the on Wednesday by one Manoj Mishra.

The statement further added: "This is the second time we have been misrepresented. Last time as well the court never even once mentioned the name of Gurudev as reported by some media. In fact, the court turned down every request put up by petitioner Manoj Mishra."

The called upon the media houses that have wrongly reported that "a contempt notice has been issued to produce the Order (of the Hon'ble NGT) on the basis of which they have published such a statement".

It is alleged that the event on March 11-13, 2016, had badly damaged the environment. The had imposed an interim environment compensation of Rs 5 crore on the till the exact cost of the damage was ascertained.