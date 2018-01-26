LIVE Republic Day 2018: Prez awards Ashok Chakra to martyred Garud commando

Other stunts being displayed by the ‘Seema Bhawani’ include Fish Riding, Side Riding, Faulaad, Prachand Baalay Shaktiman, Four Harmony, Mobile PT, Bull Fighting, Peacock, Sapt Rishi, Brahma Yog Guldasta, Wind Mill Formation, Seema Prahari, Bharat Ke Mustaid Prahari, Sarhad Ke Nigheban and Flag March Pyramid. Lotus formation by BSF bikers 113 women bikers in the BSF team at the 69th Republic Day parade. The members of this special women bikers' squad have been specially chosen by BSF trainers and are aged between 25-30 years. They have been drawn from various combat ranks of the force. To mark 25th anniversary of ASEAN-India Dialogue Partnership, students from Mount Abu Public School recalls it through their dance performance on the theme One Vision One Identity and One Community Did you miss this? A one-of-its-kind contingent #RepublicDay pic.twitter.com/Zv66HfXy7d — PIB India (@PIB_India) January 26, 2018 The Assam tableau at Republic Day parade, tableau is based on traditional mask used in religious dances and drama in Satras (Vaishnava monasteries) and Namghars (Prayer halls)

Republic Day 2018: All states across the nation are celebrating 69th Republic Day today by hoisting tricolor flag and performing parade. The main function of the Republic Day will be organized at Rajpath in the capital where President Ram Nath Kovind will take the salute of the parade.

Under the custom to host a leader of a foreign country as the chief guest at the parade, this year, in a first, leaders of 10 countries are the Chief Guests.





ALSO READ: Republic Day 2018: BSF refuses to exchange sweets with Pakistani rangers The tableauxs of fourteen states and nine Central Ministries will participate in the parade showcasing varied themes.

The capital has been put under a security blanket with thousands of security personnel, anti-aircraft guns and sharpshooters deployed.

The began at the Amar Jawan Jyoti at India Gate where PM Modi paid homage to the soldiers who died in the line of duty. The Anthem was played with a 21 gun salute after the unfurling of the tricolour. India's military on full display during the annual celebrations.