Republic Day: 777 personnel named for police medals

Jammu and Kashmir Police
personnel will get a maximum of 32 Police
Medals for Gallantry announced on Tuesday. A total of 777 personnel have won the medal this year.
The Home Ministry said 100 personnel have been named for Police
Medal for Gallantry, 80 for President's Police
Medal for Distinguished Service and 597 for Police
Medal for Meritorious Service.
While 32 Jammu and Kashmir
personnel will get the Gallantry medial, the award will go to 12 personnel from Andhra Pradesh, seven each from Uttar Pradesh and Chhattisgarh and four each from Assam and Manipur.
The Central Bureau of Investigation will get 28 medals — including six President's Police
Medal for Distinguished Service and 22 Police
Medal for Meritorious Service.
Of the 15 Delhi Police
officers, three will be rewarded for gallantry, two for distinguished service and 10 for meritorious service.
The Central Reserve Police
Force will be awarded 78 police
medals — 16 Police
Medal for Gallantry, five President's Police
Medal for Distinguished Service and 57 Police
Medal for Meritorious Service.
The Border Security Force will receive 56 awards, including five for gallantry, five for distinguished services and 46 for meritorious service.
The Central Industrial Security Force will be conferred 27 awards, the Indo-Tibetan Border Police
15 and the Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB) 14 awards.
The Ministry of Civil Aviation, Ministry of Statistics and P.I., Ministry of Environment, National Crime Records Bureau, Narcotics Control Bureau and the National Human Rights Commission will be conferred with one Police
Medal for Distinguished Service each.
The Ministry of Home Affairs (Intelligence Bureau) will be conferred 32 police
medals, including eight President's Police
Medal for Distinguished Service and 24 Police
Medal for Meritorious Service.
The Railways
will get 15 awards, including one President's Police
Medal for Distinguished Service and 14 Police
Medal for Meritorious Service.
The Special Protection Group, National Security Guard and the National Disaster Response Force will get four awards each while the National Investigation Agency and the North Eastern Police
Academy will get two awards each.
