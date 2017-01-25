Republic Day: 777 personnel named for police medals

personnel will get a maximum of 32 Medals for Gallantry announced on Tuesday. A total of 777 personnel have won the medal this year.

The Home Ministry said 100 personnel have been named for Medal for Gallantry, 80 for President's Medal for Distinguished Service and 597 for Medal for Meritorious Service.

While 32 personnel will get the Gallantry medial, the award will go to 12 personnel from Andhra Pradesh, seven each from Uttar Pradesh and Chhattisgarh and four each from Assam and Manipur.

The Central Bureau of Investigation will get 28 medals — including six President's Medal for Distinguished Service and 22 Medal for Meritorious Service.

Of the 15 Delhi officers, three will be rewarded for gallantry, two for distinguished service and 10 for meritorious service.

The Central Reserve Force will be awarded 78 medals — 16 Medal for Gallantry, five President's Medal for Distinguished Service and 57 Medal for Meritorious Service.

The Border Security Force will receive 56 awards, including five for gallantry, five for distinguished services and 46 for meritorious service.

The Central Industrial Security Force will be conferred 27 awards, the Indo-Tibetan Border 15 and the Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB) 14 awards.

The Ministry of Civil Aviation, Ministry of Statistics and P.I., Ministry of Environment, National Crime Records Bureau, Narcotics Control Bureau and the National Human Rights Commission will be conferred with one Medal for Distinguished Service each.

The Ministry of Home Affairs (Intelligence Bureau) will be conferred 32 medals, including eight President's Medal for Distinguished Service and 24 Medal for Meritorious Service.

The will get 15 awards, including one President's Medal for Distinguished Service and 14 Medal for Meritorious Service.

The Special Protection Group, National Security Guard and the National Disaster Response Force will get four awards each while the National Investigation Agency and the North Eastern Academy will get two awards each.