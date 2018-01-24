Republic Day: J&k on high alert as reports of woman suicide bomber surface

A high alert has been sounded in following an intelligence input that a non-Kashmiri woman suicide bomber might disrupt the forthcoming celebrations in the Valley. According to a message circulated from the office of of Police (Kashmir) to all district police heads and chief of security wing in Kashmir, "there is a strong input" that an 18-year-old woman non-Kashmiri woman might "cause a suicide bomb explosion" near or inside the parade in ALSO READ: Rajnath Singh announces fresh measures to restore normalcy in Kashmir "All are directed to please ensure that frisking of ladies at the (venues) is done meticulously and with utmost caution so as to thwart the designs of anti- elements," reads the message. The suspect is believed to have already arrived in the valley. of Police S P Vaid, however, sought to downplay the reports and assured foolproof security for the celebrations. The chief said all counter mechanisms were in place. Meanwhile, CRPF personnel today averted a major tragedy after its personnel detected and defused a pressure cooker IED near a railway station in Pampore area of Pulwama district of "An IED fitted in a three-litre pressure cooker was detected by alert jawans of the force at Kandizal-Tangpora village near the railway station," a of the CRPF said. ALSO READ: Resolve issues through talks: UN chief rules out mediation on Kashmir issue He said a bomb disposal squad of the CRPF was summoned and the IED was defused without causing any damage. The recovery of the IED comes just two days ahead of the celebrations in Kashmir, where security has been beefed up to thwart any attempts by militants to stage attacks. Security forces have been deployed in strength at strategic locations in the city to prevent militants from moving around. The law enforcing agencies are carrying out random frisking and searches of vehicles entering the city. This year the main function will be held at Sher-e- Cricket Stadium instead of the regular venue -- Bakshi Stadium, which is closed for renovations. The area around the cricket stadium was sealed this morning for full dress rehearsal of the Parade. has issued an advisory for movement of vehicles between the city centre and south and no vehicle will be permitted to move along the Ram Munshi Bagh- TRC stretch of the road during the rehearsal and function.