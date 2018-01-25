Republic Day: Metro services at Mandi house, Patel Chowk stations curtailed

In view of the security for Republic Day, the has decided to curtail metro train services on January 26 and 29 in selected metro stations in the city.

The services of will be partially curtailed on January 26, as part of the security arrangements for the Republic Day celebrations as per the instructions of Delhi Police, read an official note.

All parking lots in the Metro stations will remain closed from 6 AM on January 25 to 2 PM on Republic Day.

Metro schedules of Line - 2 (HUDA City Centre - Samaypur Badli), Line - 3 (Noida City Centre - Dwarka Sector 21), Line -4 (Yamuna Bank to Vaishali) and Line 6 (Kashmere Gate-Escorts Mujesar) have been partially modified for January 26, Friday.

For Line 2, the entry and exit at Central Secretariat and Udyog Bhawan Metro stations will remain closed from 6 AM to12 noon. In Patel Chowk and Lok Kalyan Marg Metro stations entry and exit will remain closed from 8:45 AM to 12:00 Noon.

Central Secretariat station will only be used for interchange of passengers between Line 2 and Line 6.

For Line 3 and 4, train services will be stopped at Mandi House and Pragati Maidan Metro stations during the period when parade passes under Tilak Bridge.

However, the actual time of stoppage of train movement will be on receipt of directions from New Delhi Police Control Room.

During this period, trains will run in three short loops on this corridor - NOIDA City Centre to Indraprastha, Vaishali to Yamuna Bank, Dwarka Sector 21 to Barakhamba Road.

The metro stations on Line-6 namely ITO, Delhi Gate, Lal Quila, Jama Masjid will remain open throughout the day.

However, certain entry and exit gates at these stations will remain closed from the beginning of revenue service's till 12:00 Noon - ITO (Gate No. 3 and 4), Delhi Gate (Gate No. 1, 4 and 5), Lal Quila (Gate No. 1 and 4) and Jama Masjid (Gate No. 3 and 4).

On the occasion of Beating Retreat on January 29, at Central Secretariat and Udyog Bhawan Metro stations of Line 2 will not be available from 02.00 PM to 06.30 PM. However, interchange of passengers from Line 2 to Line 6 ( to Escorts Mujesar) and vice versa will be allowed at Central Secretariat Metro station during this period. Normal services at these stations will be restored at 6:30 PM.