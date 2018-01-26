Republic Day programmes in Jammu and Kashmir pass off peacefully

All programmes in Kashmir, including the main event in Srinagar, on Thursday passed off peacefully amid tight security in view of intelligence reports suggesting that militants might target the functions. No untoward incident was reported in the Valley. "The functions at all district headquarters passed off peacefully," a senior police officer said. The main official function was held at Srinagar's Sher- e- Cricket Stadium, where Revenue Minister Abdul Rehman Veeri presided over the event. All roads leading to the stadium were sealed after intelligence inputs suggested the possibility that militants or other "anti-national" elements may try to disrupt the event, officials said. Security forces had laid down a multi-layer cordon around the stadium. The stadium hosted the parade for the first time as the regular venue, Bakhshi stadium, is being renovated. Multiple checkpoints had been set up near the stadium. The function at the stadium was attended mostly by state government officials and a few political workers. Invitations were not extended to the general public in view of the paucity of space at the makeshift venue, officials said. Various wings of police and school children participated in the parade.

The students presented a colourful programme. Public Works Minister Naeem Akhtar took the salute at a parade in Kulgam. Relief and Disaster Management Minister Javed Mustafa presided over a function in Shopian, while Abdul Haq Khan was the chief guest in Anantnag. Other ministers who presided over the parades included Sajad Gani Lone (Kupwara), Imran Ansari (Bandipora), Basharat Bukhari (Baramulla), Ghulam Nabi Lone (Budgam) and Asiea Naqash (Ganderbal). The celebrations were under threat as intelligence inputs had suggested that a non-Kashmiri female suicide bomber might try to disrupt the parade at one of the venues, the officials had said. Another intelligence input had suggested that a group of five Lashkar-e-Taiba militants had entered the city and could stage an attack on security forces on Republic Day, they had said.