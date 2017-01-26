Republic Day: UAE contingent leads parade at Rajpath

Republic Day: Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan was the Chief Guest





A 149-member marching contingent from UAE, with a band comprising 35 musicians from that country, led the 68th parade at Rajpath today.Crown Prince of Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan was the Chief Guest at the function. Hence, the contingent was given the honour to lead the parade.Al Nahyan, also the Deputy Supreme Commander of the armed forces, was seated next to Prime Minister who wore a pink color 'safa' (turban).Leading the contingent was Lt Col Abood Musabeh Abood Musabeh Alghfeli. Its personnel carrying M-16 rifle were from Presidential Guards, the Air Force, the Navy and Army.The is the second country after France to send troops to participate in the Republic-Day parade of India, a tradition started last year.The military contingent was followed by an impressive military band of 35 musicians, dressed in white trousers and red bandhgala coat and playing delightful marching tune "Kaptien".The contingent got a formal invitation from the to participate in the parade about three- four weeks ago.The Arab nation was initially interested to send its paratroopers, but the Defence Ministry did not agree to it.Senior army officials said it was a good chance for Indian troops to interact with their counterparts.