Rescue Karnataka nurse pushed into slavery in Saudi: Swaraj to Indian envoy

External Affairs Minister on Saturday asked the Indian envoy in to help a nurse from who has reportedly been pushed into in the country.

"Javed : Pls help rescue this lady. @IndianEmbRiyadh," Swaraj tweeted, asking India's Ambassador to Ahmad Javed to help Jacintha Mendonca, the Indian nurse.

As per media reports, a kafil in has demanded 24,000 Saudi Riyals ($6,398) to free her.





Every PIO Card has to be converted to OCI Card. This is mandatory. https://t.co/wZFSmtz9Oh — (@SushmaSwaraj) June 23, 2017 Replying to a separate query on Twitter, Swaraj said every PIO (person of Indian-origin) cards has to be converted to OCI (Overseas Citizenship of India) cards, saying it is mandatory.

She also directed the passport division of the External Affairs Ministry to resolve difficulties being faced by a person with disability.

Her response came after one Luv Kher requested to renew a passport of his disabled son.

"@SushmaSwaraj @MEAIndia Kindly approve passport renewal of my divyang son (J9503328), can't visit biometrics. Appl. pending @ RPO GZB Thanks (sic)," Kher said.



Responding to the issue Swaraj tweeted, "I have asked @CPVIndia to resolve this".