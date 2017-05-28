Rescue team finds a black box of crashed Sukhoi 30 aircraft

A search and rescue team on Sunday reached the site along the Assam- boundary where the Indian Air Force's (IAF) crashed and recovered its black box, a defence official said. However, there is no information about its two pilots.

"One of the search teams has reached the crash site located in a forest along the Assam- border and recovered the black box," said defence spokesman based in

"Further search is on but nothing is known so far regarding the two pilots," he added.

The fighter aircraft went missing from near the India-China border in on Tuesday morning after it took from the air base.