Residents in Hyderabad allege sale of 'plastic rice', samples sent to lab

However, officials said the reports were wrong before sending samples to lab

Residents from some parts of have alleged that 'plastic rice' was being sold in the market, prompting the civil supplies department to send such samples for examination at a food laboratory.



The department officials on Wednesday said the reports were wrong and it was not "plastic rice", but they have sent the samples to the laboratory for a comprehensive examination and a report it is expected by on Thursday.



Some locals and inmates of a hostel in different areas of the city on Tuesday claimed that the they had bought and ate was very sticky and tasted different from the normal They alleged that it was "plastic rice".



Later, state Civil Supplies Commissioner C V Anand directed the officials to collect the samples of from Yousufguda, Saroornagar, Meerpet and other places, from where the complaints had emerged. The samples were then sent to the state food laboratory for analysis, an official said.



"A detailed report is likely to be submitted by tomorrow," he said.



City's Nandanvanam area resident Ashok on Tuesday lodged a complaint with Meerpet police alleging that the he purchased from a local trader turned out to be 'plastic rice' after he cooked it. He also said that it had become sticky and there a was strange smell.



However, based on preliminary investigation, police said the sample that the complainant had provided was not "plastic rice".



Police also said that they had informed about the matter to the civil supplies department and sent the samples to it.



The inmates of a private hostel too had alleged that they were served "plastic rice" which tasted quite different from the normal







