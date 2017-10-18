Residents to take call on liquor shops in Delhi

can now take a call on shutting neighbourhood if they create a nuisance in their areas by them out, the AAP government said today.



In August last year, the government had announced that people would be empowered to shut existing neighbourhood vends if there were complaints of "nuisance".



In a statement, the Delhi government said that in a first, two were voted for closure on October 16 in Rohini."Liquor shops, including those running legally, will face the public scrutiny if there are any problems to the residents of the area. The residents will now be free to approach their respective and district administration with their complaints against such liquor vends," the statement said.It stated that thereafter, the MLA in coordination with the administration would call a meeting of the residents, and decide on the future of the liquor shop through a and hearing."Once the process and hearing is done, the local police and department of excise will submit a report for the closure of the particular shop," an official said.Deputy Chief Minister had last year said the process to decide on shutting a shop would be initiated once 10% voters of a 'mohalla sabha' submit a written complaint.