Resolve dispute amicably: HC tells Raymond founder, son

The has suggested that veteran industrialist Vijaypat and his son Gautam Singhania, Chairperson and Managing Director of Ltd, try and resolve their dispute amicably.



Vijaypat has moved the High alleging that his son is refusing to fully honour an arbitration award over a dispute among the family members.



Ltd has not yet given him possession of a duplex in the multi-storey JK House building in south as per the award, Vijaypat Singhania's said."Such matters should not have reached the courts in the first place. These are disputes between a father and son. Try and resolve it amicably," Justice G S Kulkarni said, hearing the earlier this week.The lawyers of all the parties to the dispute said they were open to the court's suggestion.As per a 2007 family agreement, Vijaypat Singhania, his son Gautam, and the widow and two sons of Vijaypat's brother Ajaypat were to get a duplex each in JK House, a familyThe court, while adjourning the hearing to August 22, said shall not create any third party rights (sell or lease out) in the two floors of JK House which are the subject matter of dispute until further orders.Vijaypat also alleged in his that Gautam was occupying a greater area in the JK House than he was entitled to. He also said that failed to respond to his offers of payment to get possession of the duplex.Thus, he was left with no choice but to approach the HC, senior said, seeking the court's direction restraining from creating any rights in JK House, and appointment of a receiver to take possession of the duplex apartments.