Respect freedom of press, raids on NDTV only after court orders: CBI

The (CBI) on Tuesday said the raids on the premises of network co-founder were done following and that it "respects the freedom of press".

"It is clarified that searches have been carried out at the premises of the (NDTV) promoters and their offices based on search warrants issued by the competent court," the said in a statement.

The agency said it did not conduct searches at the registered office of NDTV, media studio, newsroom or premises connected with the media group.

"The fully respects the and is committed to the free functioning of news operations."

The remarks came a day after the raided network's premises and Roy's houses for allegedly causing Rs 48 crore loss to ICICI Bank.

The agency said it had registered the case based on the complaint of a shareholder of ICICI Bank and after carrying out "due diligence".

The termed NDTV's statement that the agency's move was "a blatant political attack on the freedom of the press" as denigrating. It said the news network was "wrongly accusing the agency of acting under pressure" and termed NDTV's remarks uncalled for and an attempt to malign the image of the

"The investigation is being conducted according to the due process of law and under the jurisdiction of the court of law," it said.

It dismissed NDTV's claim it had never defaulted on any loan and said the allegations under investigation were not regarding the default in loan repayment.

It "relates to the wrongful gain of Rs 48 crore to the promoters — Prannoy Roy, Radhika Roy, — and a corresponding wrongful loss to the ICICI Bank arising from their collusion and criminal conspiracy".

It questioned NDTV's claim that had no jurisdiction over a case relating to a private bank.

It referred to a ruling that said the provisions of Prevention of Corruption Act, 1988 are applicable to the officials of private banks.

"Therefore, the has jurisdiction to take up investigation of the cases of private banks."