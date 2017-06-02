Results of CBSE Class X exams to be announced tomorrow

-
The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) will announce results for the class X examination tomorrow.
"The results will be announced on June 3 at forenoon," a senior CBSE official said.
A total of 16,67,573 candidates had appeared for the exam this year.
On May 28, the board had declared the results for Class XII which had seen a dip of over one per cent in the pass percentage.
