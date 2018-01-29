RTE effect? Girls are finally catching up with boys in school attendance

Girls are catching up with boys in terms of attending school over the last decade, with improvements in the years of schooling and proportion of uneducated children. The regional variation among states in ensuring that no child remains uneducated has declined, while that in ensuring they attend college has increased.

These are among the findings in a report by the National Family Health Survey (NFHS-4) for 2015-16. The median years of schooling for girls underwent a faster change from 1.9 years in 2005-06 to 4.4 years in 2015-16, while that for boys went up from 4.9 years to ...