As a of the gets ready to deliver the judgment on whether is a fundamental right or not, here is what you can read to learn about various facets of the privacy debate.

How has the judiciary ruled in various cases that concern privacy in various forms over the last few decades? How did we reach this point in the court? If you want to know more about this then this Business Standard timeline will help you do that. Read more about it here

What is privacy? What is the and why was a created in the first place? If you seek answers to these questions then this Business Standard primer will help you understand this issue better. Read more here

As part of the debate in the court on Aadhaar, the Modi government’s views on civil rights and liberties were revealed. The government even argued that no citizen had absolute autonomy over their body. You can read more about this in this piece by Ipsita Chakravarty for Scroll.

The debate was initiated by the government’s push to put in place an regime. Petitioners contended that this could create a surveillance state. Can be used to snoop on you? What do experts think? Read about it here

Aadhaar’s architect, Nandan Nilekani argued in an interview to Business Standard that had become a ‘whipping ward’ even as he argued for a privacy and data protection law. What did Nilekani say? Read more about it here

The Executive Chairman of Mozilla, Mitchel Baker argued on the pages of Business Standard that doesn’t signify progress, but is dystopian in nature. The piece argued that India should pause further roll out of until a law protecting individual security is passed. Read the piece here

The will decide whether privacy is a fundamental right under the but there is much more at stake. The ruling will decide the manner in which constitutional democracy will endure in India. Read more here

What are the concerns that activists and opponents have with Reetika Khera tried to explain the issue for The Wire. Read what she wrote here

Nandan Nilekani also warned about the threats of data colonisation and called for India to create privacy policy with users in mind. Read about it here . What is data colonisation and why does it matter to us in India? Osama Manzar explained it in this BS Special. Read it here