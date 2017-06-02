Rishabh Pant's rise as cricket's future star

Rishabh Pant's belligerent brand of batting has already earmarked him as a future star

Rishabh Pant's belligerent brand of batting has already earmarked him as a future star

For about 30 seconds after being given out, Rishabh Pant still stood out there in the middle. Shoulders drooped, his face a picture of crippling disappointment. As the crowd gasped, the opposition skipper, Suresh Raina, in a show of rare admiration, walked up to the 19-year-old and cupped his cheeks, before almost coaxing him to walk off. “He desperately wanted to do it for his father,” say his former coaches. Pant’s father, Rajendra, had passed away a month earlier, leaving the youngster terribly shaken. “He was extremely close to him. In fact, the plan was ...

Dhruv Munjal