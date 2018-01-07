RJD chief Lalu Yadav to seek parole to attend elder sister's last rites

Lalu Prasad, sentenced to three-and-a-half years in jail in a case, is likely to seek to attend the last rites of his only sister, Gangotri Devi, who died in Patna on Sunday.



Tejashwi Yadav, Prasad's son, said the family had tried to communicate the news of Gangotri Devi's death to Prasad through the prison authorities in Ranchi.



He, however, expressed apprehension that his father might not be able to get in time, due to the legal procedure involved and today being a Sunday."As of now, we are making arrangements to take the body to her village home, where the last rites will be performed," Yadav, who had accompanied his mother and elder brother Tej Pratap to his deceased aunt's house, said.Rabri Devi, a former chief minister, told reporters at the residence of that the latter was about four years elder to the and that she had not been keeping well for some time."Yesterday, she spent the entire day praying for the release of her brother. When she learnt that he was sentenced to jail for a long period, she was shattered," said.Prasad was yesterday sentenced to three-and-a-half years in jail and fined Rs 1 million by a special in a case, related to the fraudulent withdrawal of Rs 8.927 million from the Deoghar treasury 21 years ago.