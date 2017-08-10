RJD leader and Lalu Prasad's close aid Kedar Rai shot dead in Bihar

-
-
Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Kedar Rai was shot dead by some unknown assailants on Thursday while he was on his morning walk along Bihar's Sugna road.
Rai was considered to be very close to RJD supremo Lalu Prasad Yadav.
The criminals fled from the incident site after firing consecutive three shots at Rai.
RJD ward councillor Rai was immediately rushed to the nearby hospital, where he was declared 'brought dead' by the doctors.
The police have begun probing the incident.
Further details are awaited.
