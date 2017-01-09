Road accidents up 9% in 4 years; 3 people die every 10 minutes

There were nine that killed three people every 10 minutes in 2015, according to new national data, an increase of 9% over four years.

killed 148,000 people in 2015 compared to 136,000 in 2011, according to the Accidental and Suicides in India report released by the National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB). accounted for 83% of all traffic-related in India and 43% of all accidental in 2015. Other traffic-related were from railway accidents (15%) and accidents at railway crossings (2%).

There were 464,000 in 2015, an increase of 3% from 2014, when there were 450,000 road accidents.

While Tamil Nadu (69,059), Karnataka (44,011) and Maharashtra (42,250) reported the most road accidents, Uttar Pradesh reported the highest number of in (18,407).

The road transport sector contributes to 4.8% of the country’s gross domestic product (GDP), but India loses 1-3% of due to road accidents, according to this 2007 report of the road transport working group of the erstwhile Planning Commission for the XIth Plan.

Despite a national road safety strategy and laws on speed limits, wearing helmets and seat belts and drunk-driving, the World Health Organization rates India’s enforcement as 3 out of 10 on speed limits, 4 out of 10 on wearing motorcycle helmet, 4 out of 10 on and 4 out of 10 on wearing seat belts.

Two-wheeler riders are most at risk

Two-wheeler accidents accounted for 29% of all fatal in 2015, claiming 45,540 lives, followed by trucks (19%), which killed 28,910 people and cars (12%), which killed 18,506 people.

Tamil Nadu (3,668) and Maharashtra (3,146) reported the largest number of people killed in two-wheeler accidents, while Uttar Pradesh had reported the largest number of lives lost due to truck accidents (5,720) and (2,135).

More pedestrians were killed in Maharashtra (1,256) than any other state, accounting for 17% of pedestrian deaths.

National highways, India’s most dangerous roads

Although national highways account for only 1.51% of India’s road length, they accounted for 28% of and 33% of road-mishap nationwide in 2015.

State highways, 3% of India’s road length, contributed to 25% of and 28% of due to road mishaps.

Over-speeding most common cause of fatal road accidents

Over-speeding was responsible for 41% of death in road accidents, while careless or dangerous driving claimed 32% of death in road accidents. Poor weather (4%) and mechanical defects (3%) in motor vehicles were other causes for in road accidents.

Tamil Nadu and Maharashtra had the most number of casualties due to over-speeding, with 15% and 12% of cases, respectively.

Uttar Pradesh had the largest number of due to careless/dangerous driving (17%), followed by Maharashtra (9%).

Chennai has maximum accidents, deadliest

Chennai accounted for 9% of all in 53 cities, followed by (9%) and Bengaluru (6%).

(8%) and (5%) had the largest number of in road accidents, among 53 cities.



