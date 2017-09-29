Road and highways ministry planning jobs of 500 mn man-days in 4 years

of will help in creating of estimated 500 million in the next four years, the road and highways ministry said on Friday.



"The ongoing and targeted projects of National Highways Authority of (NHAI) would generate estimated of approximately 500 million over the next four years on a seasonal basis," the Ministry of Road Transport & Highways said in a statement.



is aiming to construct approximately 50,000 km highway over the next four years."This would be averaging to nearly 125 million yearly from 2018-2022. Of this, about 10 million will be professional man-days, 35 million and 80 million semi-skilled and un-skilled man days," the statement added.Seasonal opportunities would open up as the execution of highways projects would desire professionals which are qualified as well as skilled and semi-skilledhas embarked upon an elaborate exercise for skill development in a bid to cater to the requirement of professionals, skilled and semi-skilledheld a meeting with the officers of Ministry of skill Development and Entrepreneurship for charting out a layout in order to skill professionals, skilled and semi-skilled workers.At present, 282 projects of having a length of about 20,000 km are under implementation stage.There is a target to award and complete around 220 highways projects--having length of about 31,000 km---under National Highways Development Project (NHD) and Bharat Mala scheme over the next three to four years.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)