Robert Vadra hits out at media over reports on security cover for mother

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Robert Vadra on Wednesday hit out at the media after reports that Delhi Police security personnel have been posted for years at his family home in a posh Delhi locality where his mother Maureen Vadra resides.

A section of the media had reported that six Delhi Police personnel have been deployed at the Vadra residence in New Friends Colony for the last 13 years, starting from the UPA-I regime.



"Really!! We have to stoop to the levels of now demeaning and harassing, elderly people...With all respect, please stop going after my mother...," Vadra, who is Congress chief Sonia Gandhi's son-in-law, said in a Facebook post.


Vadra's post, further, went on to say, "Please remove my security and anything provided for me... No matter what the assessment, I will take every risk in the book, but lets have some level of decorum....Journalism at the worst I've seen."

