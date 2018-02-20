Robot to welcome PM Modi, business honchos at UP 'Investors Meet'

A robot created by a group of students engaged in a startup will welcome at the inaugural session of the "Investors Meet" here on Wednesday, an said on Tuesday.

The (SPG) has given clearance for the proposal mooted by the organisers of the mega event. has already seen a presentation of the robot, an said.

The robot will greet the and other dignitaries by saying "Athithi Devo Bhava" (guests are gods) and by gifting them a rose bud. The robot can speak English and Hindi and has been created by an Raj and his team.

The robot identifies persons through their retina scan and can be used in emergencies such as fires, the makers informed.

It can be operated both manually and automatically. will arrive at the at Amausi in a special (IAF) plane, after which his cavalcade will drive straight to the Indira Gandhi Pratishthan in Gomtinagar where he will first view an exhibition and then address investors, industrialists, officials, ministers and other lawmakers.

He is later scheduled to have tea with select industrialists like Mukesh Ambani, and others.

Security has been beefed up in the state capital ahead of the Prime Minister's visit. More than two dozen envoys from over a dozen countries will also take part in the mega two-day event, which is aimed at attracting investment for the state.

will be attending the valedictory session on Thursday.

More than two dozen chartered flights are scheduled to land at the airport and over 100 luxury cars including a fleet of Mercedes cars have been booked by the for the VIP guests.

All hotels are chock-a-block with investors and Adityanath is hosting a dinner for some 155 top CEOs at his 5-Kalidas Marg residence on Tuesday night.

More than 900 MoUs have been signed between investors and the in various sectors like skill development, IT, processing and agro-industries, among others, officials said.