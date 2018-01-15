JUST IN
West Asian carriers fly past Southeast Asian peers in Indian airspace
Rocket lands in Indian Embassy premises in Kabul, no casualties: MEA

India's Charge d' Affaires there informed that all the Embassy employees were safe

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Rocket lands in Indian embassy premises in Kabul. Photo twitter

A rocket landed in the Indian Embassy premises in Kabul, causing minor damage to a structure, but all the mission staff were safe, external affairs ministry said tonight. Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Raveesh Kumar said there was no fire and no casualties were reported in the incident. "A rocket landed in the premises of our Embassy in Kabul a while ago causing minor damage to a structure at the rear side of the Embassy compound," he tweeted. He also said that India's Charge d' Affaires there informed that all the Embassy employees were safe. It was not clear whether the target of the attack was the Indian Embassy, which is located in the high-security diplomatic zone of the Afghan capital.

First Published: Mon, January 15 2018. 23:25 IST

