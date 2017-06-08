TRENDING ON BS
French Open mixed doubles: Rohan Bopanna clinches maiden Grand Slam title

Teams up with Canada's Gabriela Dabrowski to beat German-Colombian rivals in three straight sets

BS Web Team  |  New Delhi 

Canada's Gabriela Dabrowski and India's Rohan Bopanna hold the trophy as they celebrate winning their mixed doubles final of the French Open tennis tournament at the Roland Garros stadium, in Paris

India's Rohan Bopanna and Canada's Gabriela Dabrowski won the mixed doubles title at the French Open after beating Anna-Lena Groenefeld of Germany and Robert Farah of Colombia 2-6, 6-2, 12-10 in the final on Thursday in Paris. With this win, Bopanna became the fourth Indian — after Leander Paes, Mahesh Bhupathi and Sania Mirza — to lift a Grand Slam trophy.

Playing only his second Grand Slam final, Bopanna and Dabrowski saved two match points to eke out a memorable win. After a see-saw battle the Indo-Canadian pair emerged champions.


Bopanna, aged 37, entered the final of a Grand Slam tournament after a gap of seven years.

He had also qualified for a Grand Slam final in 2010 when he and Pakistani parter Aisam-ul-haq Qureshi entered the title clash of the US Open. The 16th seeds had then lost to legendary duo of Bob Bryan and Mike Bryan in the final.

 

