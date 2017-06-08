French Open mixed doubles: Rohan Bopanna clinches maiden Grand Slam title

Teams up with Canada's Gabriela Dabrowski to beat German-Colombian rivals in three straight sets

India's and Canada's Gabriela Dabrowski won the mixed doubles title at the after beating Anna-Lena Groenefeld of Germany and Robert Farah of Colombia 2-6, 6-2, 12-10 in the final on Thursday in Paris. With this win, Bopanna became the fourth Indian — after Leander Paes, — to lift a Grand Slam trophy.



Playing only his second Grand Slam final, Bopanna and Dabrowski saved two match points to eke out a memorable win. After a see-saw battle the Indo-Canadian pair emerged champions.



Bopanna, aged 37, entered the final of a Grand Slam tournament after a gap of seven years.

He had also qualified for a Grand Slam final in 2010 when he and Pakistani parter Aisam-ul-haq Qureshi entered the title clash of the US Open. The 16th seeds had then lost to legendary duo of Bob Bryan and Mike Bryan in the final.



