French Open mixed doubles: Rohan Bopanna clinches maiden Grand Slam title

India's Rohan Bopanna
and Canada's Gabriela Dabrowski won the mixed doubles title at the French Open
after beating Anna-Lena Groenefeld of Germany and Robert Farah of Colombia 2-6, 6-2, 12-10 in the final on Thursday in Paris. With this win, Bopanna became the fourth Indian — after Leander Paes, Mahesh Bhupathi and Sania Mirza
— to lift a Grand Slam trophy.
Playing only his second Grand Slam final, Bopanna and Dabrowski saved two match points to eke out a memorable win. After a see-saw battle the Indo-Canadian pair emerged champions.
Bopanna, aged 37, entered the final of a Grand Slam tournament after a gap of seven years.
He had also qualified for a Grand Slam final in 2010 when he and Pakistani parter Aisam-ul-haq Qureshi entered the title clash of the US Open. The 16th seeds had then lost to legendary duo of Bob Bryan and Mike Bryan in the final.
