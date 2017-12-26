JUST IN
Rohit is better batsman than Kohli in limited over cricket: Sandeep Patil

Virat is definitely a great batsman and India's best Test batsman but when it comes to limited overs cricket, Rohit is ahead of him, says Sandeep Patil

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Rohit Sharma Photo: PTI
India opener Rohit Sharma is a better batsman than captain Virat Kohli in limited overs cricket, feels former BCCI chief selector Sandeep Patil.

"Virat Kohli fans might not like it but I have to say Rohit Sharma is currently the better batsman," Patil was quoted as saying by ABP news.


"Virat is definitely a great batsman, no doubt about it. He is India's best Test batsman but when it comes to limited overs cricket, Rohit is ahead of him," he added.

Leading India in the absence of regular skipper Kohli, Rohit smashed his record third ODI double hundred in the second one-dayer against Sri Lanka to guide India to a 2-1 win in the three-match series.

Rohit also hammered the joint fastest T20 hundred off 35 deliveries en route to his 43-ball 118-run innings in the second T20I against Sri Lanka in Indore.

First Published: Tue, December 26 2017. 23:22 IST

