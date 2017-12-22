JUST IN
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News » National

HAL receives RFP for 15 limited series LCH from IAF and Army
Business Standard

Rohit Sharma equals world record with 35-ball century against Sri Lanka

To get to the milestone, Rohit Sharma blasted 11 fours and eight sixes

Press Trust of India  |  Indore 

Rohit Sharma
Rohit Sharma Photo: PTI

Rohit Sharma today blazed his way to the joint fastest century in T20 Internationals, reaching the three-figure mark off just 35 balls in the second match against Sri Lanka here.

To get to the milestone, Rohit blasted 11 fours and eight sixes, matching South African batsman David Miller, who had taken the same number of deliveries during their 83-run win against Bangladesh in October.


Such was the dominance of Rohit that he scored 108 of his runs in boundaries only. The Mumbaikar fell in the 13th over after making 118 with the help of 12 fours and 10 sixes.

Rohit is also the only Indian to score two T20I hundreds. KL Rahul and Suresh Raina have one each.

The 30-year-old Indian had smashed his third ODI double- century during the second one-dayer against Sri Lanka at Mohali early this month.

First Published: Fri, December 22 2017. 21:09 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements