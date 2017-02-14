Rohith Vemula was not a Dalit: Guntur Collector

The District Level Scrutiny Committee, which reviewed Rohith Vemula's status, today submitted its final report and stated that the deceased was not a

Guntur Collector Kantilal Dande informed that the certificate was obtained by fraudulent means and should be cancelled.

Vemula's family has been intimated about the findings of the inquiry and a response has been sought as to why the certificate should not be cancelled.

Rohith, 26, had committed suicide by hanging himself in the University of Hyderabad's campus in January last year.

He was earlier suspended from the university hostel in August 2015 by the administration for allegedly attacking an Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) leader.

University's vice-chancellor Appa Rao, along with BJP-led government in the state, was accused of being anti- which led Rohith to take such an extreme step.