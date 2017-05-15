Rohtak: 10-yr-old girl pregnant, was raped repeatedly by stepfather

Her stepfather threatened the girl of dire consequences if she dared to disclose it to anyone

Her stepfather threatened the girl of dire consequences if she dared to disclose it to anyone

In a shocking incident, a 10- year-old girl here was found to be five months pregnant after being raped repeatedly allegedly by her stepfather, police said on Sunday.



The girl's pregnancy was confirmed by the doctors when her mother took her to a hospital, they said.



The police said that the accused, identified as Suresh, was arrested under section 506 (Punishment for criminal intimidation) of the IPC and relevant section of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act (POCSO Act) 2012.



The family, originally hailing from Bihar, was residing at Durga Colony here, Rohtak DSP (City) Ramesh Kumar said.



The mother, in a complaint lodged with the police, alleged that the girl's stepfather had been raping her for a long time and threatened the girl of dire consequences if she dared to disclose it to anyone.



The girl was admitted to PGIMS, Rohtak, police said, adding that they were probing further into the matter.

Press Trust of India