Romancing with Railways: Toilet Ek Prem Katha campaign to roll out on track

From maestro Satyajit Ray’s Pather Panchali to evergreen blockbuster Dilwale Dulhaniya Le Jayenge, the Indian cinema has used trains to tell a story several times. But in a rare reel-to-rail echo, the upcoming Akshay Kumar
starrer Toilet: Ek Prem Katha
is set to use the toilets of Indian railways to catch the eyeballs and to spread awareness about sanitisation.
According to sources close to the move, making use of its unsolicited revenue proposal policy, Indian railways may allow Toilet: Ek Prem Katha team to brand the toilet doors of selected trains and railway station platforms with their posters. In addition to this, the posters will also mention that the toilet waste is bio-degradable. Based on Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Swachh Bharat campaign, the movie is set to hit the theatres on August 11.
"The Railways are planning to accept the proposal under its new policy to take up unsolicited ideas for non-fare revenue collection. Under the policy, anyone can float an idea that can garner revenue for the railways,” confirmed a senior railway official.
The Railways are looking to boost the Swachh Rail
campaign through the movie. "The initiative that the team has mooted is to put up thematic posters with witty yet provoking communication in a campaign mode, close to the release of the film,” the official added. The campaign will be branded as “Swachh soch, swachh rail
powered by Toilet: Ek Prem Katha
.”
The Narendra Modi government
is targeting an open defecation -free India by October 2, 2019 by constructing 12 million toilets in rural India at a projected cost of Rs 1.96 lakh crore. The movie based on Swachh Bharat Abhiyan
is marked towards cleanness. As part of its non-fare revenue strategy, the railways are seeking innovative ideas for revenue generation (individual or organisation). The national
transporter’s sundry earnings or non-fare revenue, saw a 72 per cent increase to Rs 10,181 crore in 2016-17, as against Rs 5,928 crore during the financial year 2015-16.
The Railways is expecting an incremental revenue of Rs 34,350 crore from non-fare revenue initiatives in the next ten years. During 2017-18, it is targeted to install 40,000 bio-toilets in passenger carrying coaches and funds of Rs 600 crore have been allocated in 2018 Railway Budget for Environment-Friendly Coach Toilet systems.
|
|
2010-11
|
2011-12
|
2012-13
|
2013-14
|
2014-15
|
2015-16
|
2016-17
|
Total
|
Bio-Toilets in coaches
|
57
|
169
|
1337
|
8024
|
10159
|
15442
|
31988
|
67176
|
Bio-Toilets at stations
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
11
|
7
|
27
|
45
