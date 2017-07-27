Romancing with Railways: Toilet Ek Prem Katha campaign to roll out on track

From maestro Satyajit Ray’s Pather Panchali to evergreen blockbuster Dilwale Dulhaniya Le Jayenge, the Indian cinema has used trains to tell a story several times. But in a rare reel-to-rail echo, the upcoming starrer is set to use the toilets of Indian railways to catch the eyeballs and to spread awareness about sanitisation.

According to sources close to the move, making use of its unsolicited revenue proposal policy, Indian railways may allow Toilet: Ek Prem Katha team to brand the toilet doors of selected trains and railway station platforms with their posters. In addition to this, the posters will also mention that the toilet waste is bio-degradable. Based on Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Swachh Bharat campaign, the movie is set to hit the theatres on August 11.

and his co-star had met railway minister Suresh Prabhu recently and the making team too had several rounds of talks with railways officials. The movie directed by is co-produced by and Neeraj Pandey.

"The Railways are planning to accept the proposal under its new policy to take up unsolicited ideas for non-fare revenue collection. Under the policy, anyone can float an idea that can garner revenue for the railways,” confirmed a senior railway official.

The Railways are looking to boost the campaign through the movie. "The initiative that the team has mooted is to put up thematic posters with witty yet provoking communication in a campaign mode, close to the release of the film,” the official added. The campaign will be branded as “Swachh soch, powered by Toilet: Ek Prem Katha.”

The is targeting an open defecation -free India by October 2, 2019 by constructing 12 million toilets in rural India at a projected cost of Rs 1.96 lakh crore. The is marked towards cleanness. As part of its non-fare revenue strategy, the railways are seeking innovative ideas for revenue generation (individual or organisation). The transporter’s sundry earnings or non-fare revenue, saw a 72 per cent increase to Rs 10,181 crore in 2016-17, as against Rs 5,928 crore during the financial year 2015-16.