Rose Valley case: PMO denies writing letter to CBI

The PMO on Monday denied a media report that it wrote a letter to the CBI in connection with the ongoing probe in the Rose Valley scam case.
"The said report is totally false and baseless. The said letter displayed is a forgery. No such letter has been issued by the Prime Minister's Office," PMO sources said.
The reported letter had alleged that the PMO had issued certain instructions to the CBI in the Rose Valley case.
