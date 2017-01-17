TRENDING ON BS
Rose Valley case: PMO denies writing letter to CBI

Reported letter had alleged that PMO had issued certain instructions to CBI in Rose Valley case

IANS  |  New Delhi 

The PMO on Monday denied a media report that it wrote a letter to the CBI in connection with the ongoing probe in the Rose Valley scam case.

"The said report is totally false and baseless. The said letter displayed is a forgery. No such letter has been issued by the Prime Minister's Office," PMO sources said.

The reported letter had alleged that the PMO had issued certain instructions to the CBI in the Rose Valley case.

