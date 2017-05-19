Rose Valley chit fund scam: TMC MP Sudip Bandopadhyay granted bail

(TMC) MP was granted bail in Bhubaneswar on Friday by the High Court, in connection with the Rose Valley

The TMC MP was asked to deposit Rs 25 lakh with two sureties along with his passport.

Earlier in January, Bandopadhyay was sent to judicial custody for 14 days in connection with the case.

"Centre and Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) are trying to malign me because I raised demonetisation issue in Parliament," Bandyopadhyay told ANI.

The CBI had earlier demanded eight days remand of Bandyopadhyay.

The Special CBI Court, had on January 4, sent Bandyopadhyay to six-day CBI remand.

Bandyopadhyay was arrested by the CBI for his alleged involvement in the scam. He was arrested hours after he appeared before the CBI for interrogation in connection with the scam.

His arrest had unleashed intense clash between the BJP and TMC workers in various parts of West Bengal.