Rouhani in India: Iran ready to simplify visa procedure, says the President

Rouhani on Friday announced that Tehran is ready to simplify visa procedures and hoped India will reciprocate to facilitate easy movement of people between the two countries.

Stating that India and Iran share many commonalities, he called for further strengthening bilateral ties.

Addressing a gathering after Friday prayers at the Makkah Masjid here on the second day of his three-day visit to India, he said Iran with its rich resources of oil and gas was ready to help India to meet its requirements.

He announced that Iran was ready to allow India access to to facilitate transit to Afghanistan, Central Asia and Europe.

Rouhani said Iran and India can cooperate in areas like industry, agriculture and advanced technology and take steps to contribute to the interests of both the countries and the region.

The Iranian leader said both countries should work together to further strengthen peace in the interests of the region.

Rouhani underlined the need for unity among Muslims and alleged that enemies of Islam were creating rifts amongst them.

The President said Iran was working to end bloodshed in Iraq and Syria.

He said had Muslims remained united, the US President would not have dared to declare Jerusalem as the capital of Israel. "If we are united, the Zionist state can't dare to commit atrocities on the innocent people of Palestine."--IANS

