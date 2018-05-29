Rs 100,000 as office expenses/yr for retired President, Rs 90,000 for ex-VP

The government has decided to extend Rs 100,000 lakh to a retired and Rs 90,000 to a retired Vice- on account of office expenses every year, the said on Tuesday.

The decisions have been taken by amending rules related to the President's Pension Rules, 1962 and the Vice-President's Pension, Housing and Other Facilities Rules, 1999.

During each financial year, an amount not exceeding Rs 100,000 shall be paid to every retired towards the actual charges incurred by him or her on account of office expenses, a notification issued by the ministry said.

During each financial year, an amount not exceeding Rs 90,000 will be paid to every retired towards the actual charges incurred by him or her on account of office expenses.

The government has also decided that the surviving spouse of a would be given secretarial staff consisting of a and a peon and shall be paid in each financial year, an amount not exceeding Rs 20,000 towards the actual charges incurred by him or her on account of office expenses.

The salaries of the were increased to Rs 500,000 lakh and Rs 400,000 lakh per month respectively four months ago.

The emoluments of Governors were also increased to Rs 300,500 lakh per month.