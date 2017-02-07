Rs 104 cr cash, Rs 46 cr worth drugs seized in UP, Uttarakhand, Manipur

-
The election authorities have recovered Rs 104.61 crore illegal cash and drugs and liquor worth over Rs 46 crore aimed at influencing voters in poll-bound Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand and Manipur.
According to the latest data, the enforcement agencies have so far recovered Rs 104.61 crore in illegal cash, 14.38 lakh litres of liquor worth Rs 38.41 crore and drugs totalling 2465.17 kg worth Rs 8.15 crore.
These agencies work under the direct supervision of the Election Commission during polls to ensure that cash, drugs, liquor and even precious metals like gold and silver are not used to influence voters.
Precious metal recovered so far amounts to Rs 23 crore, the data added.
