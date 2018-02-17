Rs 114-bn fraud: ED takes action against Nirav Modi's overseas operations

In an attempt to clamp down on troubled diamantaire Nirav Modi’s overseas operations, the (ED) has reached out to investigating agencies of the concerned jurisdictions seeking action against his outlets around the world. Modi has stores and boutiques in Macau, New York, Las Vegas, Honolulu, Singapore, Hong Kong and Beijing. The ED has sent out letters of request, called ‘letters rogatory’ (LR), with a clutch of evidence to the concerned enforcement agencies asking for sealing of outlets. “We have made a move to stop sales at Nirav Modi’s outlets in key international locations. Requests have been made to the concerned overseas authorities,” said a government official. ALSO READ: After Nirav Modi scam at PNB, fear of sweetheart deals at other banks too LRs are issued under the to investigating or enforcement agencies of other countries to take action against any concerned person. Just about a week ago, Modi had opened a store in Macau.

Some three months ago, he opened boutiques in New York, Las Vegas, Honolulu, Singapore and Beijing in addition to his four stores in Hong Kong.