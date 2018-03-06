Rs 127-bn PNB fraud: CBI detains Gitanjali Group's vice president

The detained Vipul Chitalia, the vice president of Gitanjali Group of Companies, as a part of its probe into the multi-billion Bank (PNB) fraud, an official said. Chitalia was apprehended at Mumbai airport and brought to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) office at the Bandra-Kurla Complex here for questioning, he said, but did not divulge any other details about Chitalia's alleged role in the The Rs 126.36-billion fraud was allegedly perpetrated by billionaire jeweller and his uncle Mehul Choksi, the promoter of It is alleged that Choksi and Modi got Letters of Undertakings (LoUs) and Foreign Letters of Credit (FLCs) of Rs 126.36 billion issued in favour of foreign branches of Indian banks based on fraudulent claims. The accused officials of PNB did not enter the instructions for these LoUs and in their internal software to avoid scrutiny. They were sent through an international messaging system for banking called SWIFT, which is used to pass instructions among banks globally to transfer funds. An LoU is a guarantee which is given by an issuing bank to Indian banks having branches abroad to grant short-term credit to the applicant. In case of default, the bank issuing the LoU has to pay the liability to the credit giving bank along with accruing interest.