Rs 235 cr: India bears the entire cost for launching South Asia Satellite

The countdown, which started on Thursday, for the launch of or GSAT-9, is going on smoothly. The rocket is all set to blast off from Sriharikotta space station on Friday.

The count down started at 12:57 hours on May 4, 2017. The rocket is expected to take off today at 16:57 hours.

This is one of the very few launches for which media was not invited and officials are also tight lipped. Government-owned Doordarshan, which used to telecast launches live, is not likely to do so this time. Isro, which used to update about countdown and progress of launches through its website and social media is also silent.

Top 5 things to know about the satellite

—In 2014, Prime Minister Modi asked to develop a SAARC which can be dedicated as a ‘gift’ to the neighbours. It was earlier referred as the SAARC satellite, but was renamed as after Pakistan opted out of the project.

—Estimated cost of launching this is around Rs 235 crore. India has borne the entire cost. Out of 8 SAARC countries, seven are part of the project except Pakistan.

—GSAT-9 is a Geostationary Communication with the objective to provide various communication applications in Ku-band with coverage over South Asian countries. GSAT-9 is configured around the ISRO’s standard I-2K bus, with lift off mass of 2,230 kg. The main structure of the is cuboid in shape built around a central cylinder with a mission life of more than 12 years.

—Natural resources mapping, tele medicine, the field of education, deeper IT connectivity or fostering people-to-people contact -- this will prove to be a boon in the progress of the entire region.

—The is meant for providing communication and disaster support, connectivity among countries in the South Asia region. It will also provide a significant capability to each of these participating countries in terms of DTH, certain VSAT capacity plus links for both disaster information transfer and also in terms of library type of things.