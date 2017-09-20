Rs 389-cr Bhagalpur canal breach: Bihar govt orders probe

The on Wednesday ordered a probe into the breach of a canal in Bhagalpur, which led to the cancellation of its inauguration today by Chief Minister, and a barrage of criticism from opposition and rebel



Chief Minister was scheduled to inaugurate today the Rs 389.31-crore Bateshwarsthan Pump Canal Project, aimed at providing facilities in the state and neighbouring



The wall broke up after being forcefully hit by the river waters when the pump was switched on for a trial run. Gushing waters entered Kahalgaon, about 3 km from the project site, and inundated areas in an township."A probe by Principal Secretary, Department, has been ordered into the matter," State Minister Rajiv Ranjan Singh Lallan today told PTI.On his part, Principal Secretary Arun Kumar Singh admitted of "department's fault" in not checking the canal before its inauguration. "I personally express regret on behalf of the department," he told reporters inHe said stringent action would be taken against officials found guilty and the project would be inaugurated "after two months" during which the deficiencies would be addressed.Meanwhile, Wanter minister Lallan said "it has come to light the had constructed an underpass below the canal in the past" which could have weakened the canal."The probe would look into all the possibilities."The Principal Secretary said the department is yet to check the papers to ascertain if a no objection certificate was taken before constructing the underpass.Kahalgaon Executive Director Rakesh Samuel, who met the Principal Secretary, said the underpass was constructed long ago and he was yet to check old records.He, however, added, "The does not do any work without obtaining NoC."The minister said the canal was built during 1985-88 and the government just did the mechanical part of the project by constructing the pump station in the past one year to lift waters for purposes."But officials should have checked the canal, too, before its scheduled inauguration," he said.The collapse invited harsh comments by opposition which said it was constructed with "poor quality" materials."It is a glaring example of corruption under the government," President alleged in"Earlier rodents caused breach in embankments to trigger flood in Bihar. Did crocodiles break the canal wall with the help of their mouth this time in " he said taking potshots at the state government.Prasad said the minister should quit.Lallan brushed it aside saying Prasad had no moral right to issue such "sermons".Rebel leader also attacked the government over the incident. "Did any such tragedy happen when a project worth about Rs 400-cr could not be inaugurated due to breach in the canal a day before?" he asked.The Rs 389.31-crore project has a total capacity of 27,603 hectares of which 22,816 is in Bihar and 4,887 hectares in neighbouring Jharkhand, a government brochure about the project said.The erstwhile had originally approved the project in 1977 at an estimated cost of Rs 13.88 crore. The first administrative approval was provided in 2008 involving a cost of Rs 389.31 crore, the brochure said.