Business Standard

Rs 45 lakhs seized in new currency notes of Rs 2,000 at Navi Mumbai

The seized cash was handed over to Income Tax officials, who are further probing the case

Press Trust of India  |  Thane 

Representational image

Cash totalling Rs 45 lakhs in new currency notes of Rs 2000 was seized here after police raided commercial premises of a firm at Kharghar in Navi Mumbai.

The raids were conducted last evening following which five persons were detained in this connection, ACP Niteen Kouthadikar told newsmen here.



Cops swooped down on the premises on a tip off that some persons were exchanging old notes for new ones for a commission.

Those detained were Jaidas Vilas Telavane, 34, Suresh Manji Phatak, 32, Iqubal Karim Patel, 46, Mahesh Vasant Patel, 31 and Juber Nizamuddin Patel, 40, police said.

The seized cash was handed over to Income Tax officials, who are further probing the case.

